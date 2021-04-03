Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Phore has a total market capitalization of $11.98 million and approximately $27,928.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phore has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 116.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00025846 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,668,064 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

