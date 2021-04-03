PIBBLE 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.96 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $327.09 million and $13.96 million worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 205.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00054288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.48 or 0.00682273 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00070762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028230 BTC.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIB is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,347,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.