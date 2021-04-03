PIBBLE (PIB) Trading Up 190.1% This Week

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded 190.1% higher against the dollar. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $309.95 million and $16.10 million worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00051938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $390.95 or 0.00677439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00069683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027337 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIB is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,347,690,000 tokens. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.