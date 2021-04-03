PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Market Capitalization Tops $1.85 Million

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can currently be bought for about $5.52 or 0.00009253 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $3,978.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00075706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.00 or 0.00293130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.89 or 0.00793788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00091054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00028773 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010376 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

