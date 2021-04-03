PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Achieves Market Cap of $8.89 Million

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00002237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $625,582.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 22% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00072654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.00297462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.35 or 0.00749532 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00089112 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00027311 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00015449 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 75,955,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

