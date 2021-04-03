Pillar (PLR) Price Tops $0.0450 on Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Pillar has a market capitalization of $11.67 million and $191,868.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pillar has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00051618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.21 or 0.00677126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00069448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00027284 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.