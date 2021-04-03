Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $31,230.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.45 or 0.00394986 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005389 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.04 or 0.04566649 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,631,391 coins and its circulating supply is 426,370,955 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

