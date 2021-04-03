Pirate Chain One Day Trading Volume Tops $106,606.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $50.09 million and approximately $106,606.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.49 or 0.00301206 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00072318 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00093376 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

