PirateCash (PIRATE) Hits One Day Volume of $5,664.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $5,664.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,687,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

