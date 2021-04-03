Pirl Tops 24-Hour Volume of $275.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a total market cap of $199,338.75 and approximately $275.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 39.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,946.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,074.30 or 0.03518924 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.38 or 0.00350116 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.56 or 0.00945863 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.14 or 0.00436228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.44 or 0.00382441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00285375 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00024178 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars.

