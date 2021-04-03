Pivot Token (PVT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00053269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.40 or 0.00675396 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00070418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00027636 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a token. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

