PIVX (PIVX) Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00002939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. PIVX has a market cap of $110.79 million and $5.41 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013259 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.