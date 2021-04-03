Pizza (PIZZA) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $5,284.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001302 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00126290 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 81.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

