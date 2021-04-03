Pizza (PIZZA) Price Hits $0.0910 on Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Pizza has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $4,741.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pizza has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0910 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pizza Coin Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

