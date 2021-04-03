PKG Token Price Tops $0.0000 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, PKG Token has traded flat against the dollar. One PKG Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PKG Token has a market cap of $245,314.59 and approximately $7,196.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00075376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.60 or 0.00297632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00090989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.05 or 0.00752641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00027883 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015203 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars.

