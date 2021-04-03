Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.68 Billion

Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to announce sales of $7.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.75 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $8.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $27.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.16 billion to $32.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.13 billion to $35.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Barclays cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.77.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 27,495 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 510,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 291,590 shares during the period. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.