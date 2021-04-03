Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Planet Fitness worth $37,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 247,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,013,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT opened at $78.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,121.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $90.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.40.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

