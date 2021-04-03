Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.87

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as high as $4.04. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 551,632 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.88 million, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.