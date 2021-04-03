Playcent Trading Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and $498,195.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00075706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $175.00 or 0.00293130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.89 or 0.00793788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00091054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00028773 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010376 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,931 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

