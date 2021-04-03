PlayGame (PXG) Reaches Market Cap of $2.53 Million

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 583.7% higher against the dollar. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $438,710.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00052553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.27 or 0.00675418 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00069939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00028131 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

