Playgroundz Hits Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Playgroundz has a market cap of $3.45 million and $2,316.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00076107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.00326570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.24 or 0.00776758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00090472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00027603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00016439 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.