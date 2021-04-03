Playkey (PKT) One Day Volume Tops $94,829.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Playkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0685 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $94,829.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00053099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.37 or 0.00675522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028019 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

