Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.55% of Pluralsight worth $16,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,947,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,691,000 after buying an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 169,673 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 122,840 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,865,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 2,203.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,015,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 971,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. Pluralsight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.29.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PS shares. Barrington Research cut shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

In related news, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $4,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,378,934.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,619 shares of company stock worth $5,061,454. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

