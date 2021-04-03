Pmeer 24 Hour Volume Reaches $338,560.00 (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Pmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00077289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00330676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.41 or 0.00784731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00091456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027902 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00016463 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

