Pmeer Price Reaches $0.0229 (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar. One Pmeer coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00075706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.00 or 0.00293130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.89 or 0.00793788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00091054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00028773 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

