Po.et (POE) Price Up 90.8% This Week

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Po.et has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $10,226.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded up 90.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00051938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $390.95 or 0.00677439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00069683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027337 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

