Po.et Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded 166% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $11,376.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Po.et alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00054288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.48 or 0.00682273 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00070762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028230 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . Po.et’s official website is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Po.et Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Po.et and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.