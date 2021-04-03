POA (POA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, POA has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. POA has a market capitalization of $33.23 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Coin Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 286,193,575 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
