Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stake Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1,208.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346,393 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,909,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII opened at $134.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.88 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $140.93.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,821 shares of company stock worth $25,054,195. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

