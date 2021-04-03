Polis Reaches Market Cap of $4.41 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Polis has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $3,725.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polis has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001297 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00128714 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 81.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

