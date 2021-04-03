Polkadot (DOT) Market Capitalization Tops $39.08 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for $42.22 or 0.00073827 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion and $5.13 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00332163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.73 or 0.00775969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00089994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00027279 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001529 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00015985 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,061,738,555 coins and its circulating supply is 925,714,441 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

