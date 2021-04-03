Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.84

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$47.84 and traded as high as C$53.00. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$52.55, with a volume of 16,100 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$41.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$47.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

