Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,266.00

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $12.44 million and approximately $11,266.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be purchased for $682.28 or 0.01142872 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00074981 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001077 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.77 or 0.00291069 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006593 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.99 or 0.00793969 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00091513 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00028843 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010375 BTC.
Polyient Games Governance Token Token Profile
Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading
