Polymath (POLY) Trading 21.8% Higher Over Last Week

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Polymath has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $431.80 million and $99.80 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.72 or 0.00349766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003992 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000815 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000629 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,032,304 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

