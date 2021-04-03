PolySwarm Price Up 91.3% This Week (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 91.3% against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $23.19 million and approximately $126,146.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00053218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.69 or 0.00674634 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00070329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00027637 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.