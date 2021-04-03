Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.37 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 52.1% higher against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $21.37 million and $10.61 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $33.01 or 0.00056147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00074065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.39 or 0.00301724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00089942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.51 or 0.00740751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027377 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00015051 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

