POPCHAIN (PCH) Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Million

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $4,107.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 47.5% higher against the US dollar. One POPCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00048875 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.