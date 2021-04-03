POPCHAIN (PCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 47.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $4,107.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00048875 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

