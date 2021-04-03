Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.83.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. Popular has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in Popular by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 252,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 42,420 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 19.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 188,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Popular by 407.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 93,702 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth about $197,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

