PopularCoin (POP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 30.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded 140.3% higher against the dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $343,723.75 and approximately $965.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00052013 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.68 or 0.00345034 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,083.76 or 0.99865757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00035786 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00092354 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001164 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,155,697,004 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

