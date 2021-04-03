Portion (PRT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $479,877.00

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Portion has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Portion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a total market capitalization of $16.47 million and $479,877.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Portion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00051944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00672547 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00028092 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion is a token. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.