Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.35% of Portland General Electric worth $166,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,164,000 after buying an additional 702,858 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after acquiring an additional 338,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after acquiring an additional 199,508 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 878,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,582,000 after purchasing an additional 83,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 809,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 421,621 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POR opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $53.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

POR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

