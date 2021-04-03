Power Ledger Market Capitalization Achieves $259.12 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $259.12 million and $42.84 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00051821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.87 or 0.00674010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00069399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027728 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

Power Ledger (POWR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,747,654 coins. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

