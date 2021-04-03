PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of PPL worth $96,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $13,835,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in PPL by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 470,920 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in PPL by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,110,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 332,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PPL by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 231,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

