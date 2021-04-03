PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 447,056 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of PPL worth $14,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. PPL Co. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $30.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

