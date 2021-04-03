Precept Management LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Precept Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Precept Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Precept Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,177,392 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $247,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 126,126 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $242.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.85 and a 200-day moving average of $221.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $150.36 and a 52 week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

