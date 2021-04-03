Precium (PCM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.91 Million

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 90.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Precium coin can now be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Precium has a market capitalization of $32.91 million and $46.72 million worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Precium has traded up 214.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.72 or 0.00350573 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000811 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Precium Profile

Precium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,550,000 coins. Precium’s official website is precium.io . Precium’s official message board is medium.com/@precium . Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

Buying and Selling Precium

