Presearch (PRE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $754,016.00

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Presearch has a market cap of $35.29 million and $754,016.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Presearch has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Presearch coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Presearch alerts:

About Presearch

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,661,436 coins. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Presearch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

