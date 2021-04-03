PRIA (PRIA) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $847,793.60 and $4,433.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA token can currently be purchased for about $12.22 or 0.00020682 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PRIA has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00074480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.01 or 0.00297808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00090254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.02 or 0.00742803 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027345 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00015166 BTC.

