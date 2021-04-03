Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 189,230 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.77% of Builders FirstSource worth $84,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 390.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 151,303 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after buying an additional 2,150,702 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 25,298 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.